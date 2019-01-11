The PaupersCanadian psychedelic rock band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1969
The Paupers
1965
The Paupers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Paupers were a Canadian psychedelic rock band from Toronto, Ontario who recorded between 1965 and 1968. They released two albums for Verve Forecast Records and appeared at the Monterey International Pop Festival.
