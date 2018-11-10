The Chelsea Pensioners
The Chelsea Pensioners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/83220760-c670-4cfd-8b74-d19d4b63c8b1
The Chelsea Pensioners Tracks
Sort by
King & Country
The Chelsea Pensioners
King & Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abide With Me
The Chelsea Pensioners
Abide With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abide With Me
Last played on
Boys Of The Old Brigade
The Chelsea Pensioners
Boys Of The Old Brigade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys Of The Old Brigade
Last played on
Goodnight Sweetheart
The Chelsea Pensioners
Goodnight Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnight Sweetheart
Last played on
Military Medley
The Chelsea Pensioners
Military Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Military Medley
Last played on
Men In Scarlet
The Chelsea Pensioners
Men In Scarlet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Men In Scarlet
Last played on
There'll Be Bluebirds Over The White Cliffs of Dover
The Chelsea Pensioners
There'll Be Bluebirds Over The White Cliffs of Dover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tipperary
The Chelsea Pensioners
Tipperary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tipperary
Last played on
The Chelsea Pensioners Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist