Charlie Barnes. Guest performer on Echo Street by Amplifier. Born 31 May 1989
Charlie Barnes
1989-05-31
Charlie Barnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Barnes (born 31 May 1989) is an English singer and songwriter. He is a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist performing under his own name and currently as a touring musician with indie rock band Bastille. He has released two albums, 'Oceanography', the latest which was released March 2018.
Charlie Barnes Tracks
All I Have
Charlie Barnes
All I Have
All I Have
Last played on
Will And Testament (The Beat, 7th April 2018)
Charlie Barnes
Will And Testament (The Beat, 7th April 2018)
Will And Testament (The Beat, 7th April 2018)
Last played on
Last played on
Will And Testament
Charlie Barnes
Will And Testament
Will And Testament
Last played on
