Bruce PalmerBorn 9 September 1946. Died 1 October 2004
Bruce Palmer
1946-09-09
Bruce Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Palmer (September 9, 1946 – October 1, 2004) was a Canadian musician best known as the bassist in the seminal American/Canadian folk rock band Buffalo Springfield, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
