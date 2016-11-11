John RussellEnglish acoustic guitarist. Born 1954
John Russell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/831fe9ac-c9f1-4caf-87c6-875de65aa30c
John Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
John Russell (born 1954 in London) is an acoustic guitarist who has worked exclusively in the field of free improvisation since the 1970s. He has been active consistently during that time as a promoter of concerts of freely improvised music in London, providing hundreds of playing opportunities for both local and international musicians. Russell has appeared on more than 50 published recordings. He has been described as "…an acoustic guitar loyalist who always manages to combine a classical delicacy with the fire of rock".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Russell Tracks
Sort by
Waiting for Lol
Phil Minton
Waiting for Lol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting for Lol
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
John Russell, Thurston Moore, Tony Allen, Laetitia Sadier, Evan Parker, Vels Trio, John Edwards, Emma-Jean Thackray, Ginger Baker's Jazz Confusion, Elliot Galvin, Snazzback, Run Logan Run, Project Karnak, Django Django (DJ Set), Binker Golding, Pyjaen and Cykada
Walthamstow Assembly Hall, London, UK
John Russell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist