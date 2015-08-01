Monica Kristina Ingeborg Törnell, (born June 3, 1954 in Trönö, Hälsingland, Gävleborg County, Sweden) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. After being discovered by Cornelis Vreeswijk 1971, she was a prominent singer in several genres, mainly folk and rock music, for over two decades. Together with Lasse Holm, she represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 1986 in Bergen, Norway. She is the mother of Tobias (born in 1973) and Mattias Törnell (born in 1980).