Monica TörnellBorn 3 June 1954
Monica Törnell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-06-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/831fca4a-093a-4f82-9b57-c2c5e994401e
Monica Törnell Biography (Wikipedia)
Monica Kristina Ingeborg Törnell, (born June 3, 1954 in Trönö, Hälsingland, Gävleborg County, Sweden) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. After being discovered by Cornelis Vreeswijk 1971, she was a prominent singer in several genres, mainly folk and rock music, for over two decades. Together with Lasse Holm, she represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 1986 in Bergen, Norway. She is the mother of Tobias (born in 1973) and Mattias Törnell (born in 1980).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Monica Törnell Tracks
Sort by
Svensk Sås
Monica Törnell
Svensk Sås
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Svensk Sås
Last played on
Monica Törnell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist