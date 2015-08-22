Dove CameronLead singer of The Girl and the Dreamcatcher. Born 15 January 1996
Dove Cameron
1996-01-15
Dove Cameron Biography (Wikipedia)
Dove Olivia Cameron (born Chloe Celeste Hosterman; January 15, 1996) is an American actress and singer, known for playing a dual role as the eponymous characters in the Disney Channel teen sitcom Liv and Maddie (2013–2017) and playing Mal, in the films Descendants (2015), and its sequels Descendants 2 (2017), and Descendants 3 (2019).
Subsequently, she had a recurring role as Ruby Hale in the ABC television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2018).
