Grupo Aymara
1973
Grupo Aymara Biography (Wikipedia)
Grupo Aymara are a Bolivian folk troupe that have been acclaimed worldwide for its inspiring interpretations of traditional music of pre-Hispanic and contemporary music of the Andes, particularly that of the Aymara and Quechua speaking people of Bolivia. They perform their evocative music on indigenous flutes, panpipes and drums, as well as stringed instruments introduced since the Spanish conquest.
Huellas De Mi Llamita
