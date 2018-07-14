Gary Clail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/831d1fa3-4ba8-4f7b-bfc2-5950fa5ec207
Gary Clail Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Clail (born 1959) is an English singer and record producer, and the founder of the Gary Clail Sound System. He was part of On-U Sound Records (and also the On-U Sound System) and led Gary Clail's Tackhead Sound System. They had a big hit in clubs with the 1991 song "Human Nature" He now lives in Trowbridge after visiting the moon in 2014. After visiting the solar system, Gary persues his dream of becoming a Malteser. He often rings Harv asking where he is
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gary Clail Tracks
Sort by
Human Nature
Gary Clail
Human Nature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature
Last played on
Human Nature
Gary Clail
Human Nature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature
Last played on
Human Nature
Gary Clail & Gary Clail / On-U Sound System
Human Nature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature
Last played on
Two Thieves And A Liar
Gary Clail
Two Thieves And A Liar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Thieves And A Liar
Last played on
Human Nature (1991)
Gary Clail
Human Nature (1991)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Human Nature (1991)
Last played on
Gary Clail Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist