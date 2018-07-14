Gary Clail (born 1959) is an English singer and record producer, and the founder of the Gary Clail Sound System. He was part of On-U Sound Records (and also the On-U Sound System) and led Gary Clail's Tackhead Sound System. They had a big hit in clubs with the 1991 song "Human Nature" He now lives in Trowbridge after visiting the moon in 2014. After visiting the solar system, Gary persues his dream of becoming a Malteser. He often rings Harv asking where he is