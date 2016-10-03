Terry Hall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnvs.jpg
1959-03-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/831a9925-d580-445b-a982-808aa925da31
Terry Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence Edward Hall is an English musician and the lead singer of The Specials, and formerly of Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield, Terry, Blair & Anouchka and Vegas. He has released two solo albums and has also collaborated with many artists including David A. Stewart, Bananarama, Lightning Seeds, Sinéad O'Connor, Stephen Duffy, Dub Pistols, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, D12, Tricky, Junkie XL, Leila Arab, Lily Allen, Shakespears Sister, Salad, and Nouvelle Vague.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Terry Hall Performances & Interviews
Terry Hall Tracks
Sort by
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
Terry Hall
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
Performer
Last played on
Sense
Terry Hall
Sense
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Sense
Last played on
Sugar Man (feat. Terry Hall)
Silent Poets
Sugar Man (feat. Terry Hall)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Sugar Man (feat. Terry Hall)
Last played on
Summer Follows Spring
Terry Hall
Summer Follows Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Summer Follows Spring
Last played on
Peaches (feat. Rodney P & Terry Hall)
Dub Pistols
Peaches (feat. Rodney P & Terry Hall)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fqc9s.jpglink
Peaches (feat. Rodney P & Terry Hall)
Last played on
I Got You (Radio 1 Session 22/11/1993 )
Terry Hall
I Got You (Radio 1 Session 22/11/1993 )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
I Got You (Radio 1 Session 22/11/1993 )
Last played on
Sorry (Radio 1 Session 22/11/1993 )
Terry Hall
Sorry (Radio 1 Session 22/11/1993 )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Sorry (Radio 1 Session 22/11/1993 )
Last played on
Forever J
Terry Hall
Forever J
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Forever J
Last played on
I SAW THE LIGHT
Terry Hall
I SAW THE LIGHT
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
I SAW THE LIGHT
Last played on
Thinking of You
Terry Hall
Thinking of You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Thinking of You
Last played on
TEN ELEVEN
Terry Hall
TEN ELEVEN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
TEN ELEVEN
Last played on
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
Terry Hall
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas
Last played on
I Drew A Lemon
Terry Hall
I Drew A Lemon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
I Drew A Lemon
Last played on
No No No
Terry Hall
No No No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
No No No
Last played on
Chasing A Rainbow
Terry Hall
Chasing A Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Chasing A Rainbow
Last played on
Love To See You
Terry Hall
Love To See You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Love To See You
Last played on
Ballad Of A Landlord
Terry Hall
Ballad Of A Landlord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
Ballad Of A Landlord
Last played on
All Kinds Of Everything
Terry Hall
All Kinds Of Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvs.jpglink
All Kinds Of Everything
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Terry Hall, Maxïmo Park, Gary Numan, Barry Adamson, Laetitia Sadier, Algiers, Goat Girl, The Spook School, Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Desert Mountain Tribe, The Luka State, John J Presley, Madonnatron, Yassassin, Spare Snare, echo and the bunneymen, The Filthy Tongues, Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble, Squid (UK), Jemma Freeman and The Cosmic Something, Steve Lamacq, Terry Hall Dj and Winter Gardens
Unknown venue, Portsmouth, UK
Latest Terry Hall News
Terry Hall Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Why Chris Difford gave his songs away
-
Why Chris Difford couldn't watch Top Of The Pops
-
Chris Difford's space on stage doesn't matter
-
Chris Difford's solo shows are more like stand up
-
Elton John called Chris Difford every day
-
When Chris Difford met Jools Holland
-
Squeeze Live in Session
-
Squeeze performed live and chatted with Sir Terry Wogan
-
Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook talk to Stuart Maconie
-
Roddy Frame chats to Stuart Maconie
Back to artist