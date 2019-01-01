Brandon Timothy Jackson (born March 7, 1984) is an American stand-up comedian, rapper, actor, and writer. He is known for his roles in the films Roll Bounce (2005), Tropic Thunder (2008), Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), Lottery Ticket (2010), Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011), and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013).