DIMENSIONJapanese electric jazz group. Formed 1992
DIMENSION
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8314efe8-43e4-432e-a84d-f71450eb55ba
DIMENSION Tracks
Sort by
Jet Black
DIMENSION
Jet Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jet Black
Last played on
Pull Me Under
Dimension
Pull Me Under
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m2065.jpglink
Pull Me Under
Last played on
Pull Me Under
DIMENSION
Pull Me Under
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pull Me Under
Performer
Last played on
CROWD REACTION VIP
DIMENSION
CROWD REACTION VIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CROWD REACTION VIP
Last played on
There's A Place
Arches & DIMENSION
There's A Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Place
Performer
Last played on
In Bleach
Dimension
In Bleach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lvymm.jpglink
In Bleach
Last played on
Midnight Love
Dimension
Midnight Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m2065.jpglink
Midnight Love
Last played on
Digital World
Dimension
Digital World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Digital World
Performer
Last played on
Revolution
DIMENSION
Revolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revolution
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Jan
2019
Dimension
Ballare, Cambridge, UK
1
Feb
2019
Dimension
The Arch (formerly the Coliseum), Brighton, UK
23
Feb
2019
Dimension
Motion, Bristol, UK
8
Mar
2019
Dimension, Andy C, Sub Focus, SASASAS and My Nu Leng
Splott Market, Cardiff, UK
16
Mar
2019
Dimension, My Nu Leng
O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth, UK
DIMENSION Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist