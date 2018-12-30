KrishVijay Balakrishnan, Tamil playback singer. Born 12 September 1977
Krish
1977-09-12
Krish Biography (Wikipedia)
Krish is an Indian actor and singer who has worked on Tamil and Telugu films.He was introduced to the Tamil Cinema as a playback singer by the successful duos Gautham Menon and Harris Jayaraj in the Critically acclaimed Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006 film) for the song "Manjal Veyyil" which has been emerged as a superhit.After beginning his career as a playback singer, he has subsequently also appeared in films as an actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krish Tracks
Anangae Sinungalama
Hariharan
Totta Tunecoreeee
Ratty Adhiththan & Krish
Manasukkulle
Krish
Morada Morada
Benny Dayal
Thalaatthu
Krish
Krish Links
