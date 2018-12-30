Krish is an Indian actor and singer who has worked on Tamil and Telugu films.He was introduced to the Tamil Cinema as a playback singer by the successful duos Gautham Menon and Harris Jayaraj in the Critically acclaimed Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006 film) for the song "Manjal Veyyil" which has been emerged as a superhit.After beginning his career as a playback singer, he has subsequently also appeared in films as an actor.