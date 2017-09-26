Béla Fleck and the FlecktonesFormed 1989
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
1989
Biography (Wikipedia)
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones is an American band that combines jazz and bluegrass music. The band's name is a play on 1960s rock band Dick Dale and the Del-Tones.
The Flecktones formed in 1988 when Béla Fleck was invited to perform on the PBS TV series The Lonesome Pine Specials. The original members were Fleck on banjo, Victor Wooten on bass guitar, his brother Roy Wooten on Drumitar, and Howard Levy on harmonica and keyboards. After Levy's departure in 1992 the group continued as a trio for several years until recruiting Jeff Coffin in 1997 on saxophones. Coffin quit the group in 2010, and Levy rejoined in 2011.
Tracks
Flying Saucer Dudes
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Flying Saucer Dudes
Flying Saucer Dudes
Scratch And Sniff
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Scratch And Sniff
Scratch And Sniff
Hole In The Wall
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Hole In The Wall
Hole In The Wall
Arkansas Traveller
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Arkansas Traveller
Arkansas Traveller
Sleigh Ride
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Zona Mona
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Zona Mona
Zona Mona
Gravity Lane
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Gravity Lane
Gravity Lane
Life In Eleven
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Life In Eleven
Life In Eleven
Falani
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Falani
Falani
Bottle Rocket
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Bottle Rocket
Bottle Rocket
Earth Jam
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Earth Jam
Earth Jam
Jingle Bells
Béla Fleck and the Flecktones
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
