Adam Holmes and The Embers
Adam Holmes and The Embers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03y5nc4.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/830ccdb2-5ebb-4d73-8a2b-69b22ebc436a
Adam Holmes and The Embers Performances & Interviews
Adam Holmes And The Embers - Opening Set
2018-01-18
With Heidi Talbot. Songs: When Will I Be Free, People Come/People Go, Safe In Her Love
Adam Holmes And The Embers - Opening Set
Adam Holmes and The Embers in Session
2017-10-12
Bruce MacGregor with a live session from Adam Holmes.
Adam Holmes and The Embers in Session
Adam Holmes and the Embers - Cutting Loose
2016-10-07
Filmed live on The Quay Sessions.
Adam Holmes and the Embers - Cutting Loose
Adam Holmes and the Embers - One Soul
2016-10-07
Filmed live on the Quay Sessions.
Adam Holmes and the Embers - One Soul
Adam Holmes and the Embers - People Come, People Go
2016-10-06
Filmed live on The Quay Sessions.
Adam Holmes and the Embers - People Come, People Go
Adam Holmes and The Embers In Session
2016-06-13
Adam Holmes and The Embers play live for Travelling Folk
Adam Holmes and The Embers In Session
Midnight
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Midnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Midnight
Last played on
Iron
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Iron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Iron
Last played on
Devil
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Devil
Last played on
Whatever It Is You Do
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Whatever It Is You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Whatever It Is You Do
Last played on
People Come People Go
Adam Holmes and The Embers
People Come People Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
People Come People Go
Last played on
Whatever It Is You Do (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Whatever It Is You Do (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Safe In Her Love (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Safe In Her Love (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
People Come, People Go (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
Adam Holmes and The Embers
People Come, People Go (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Cutting Loose
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Cutting Loose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Cutting Loose
Safe In Her Love
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Safe In Her Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Safe In Her Love
When Will I Be Free
Adam Holmes and The Embers
When Will I Be Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
When Will I Be Free
Oh My God
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Oh My God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Oh My God
Mother Oak
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Mother Oak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Mother Oak
One Soul
Adam Holmes and The Embers
One Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
One Soul
People Come
Adam Holmes and The Embers
People Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
People Come
Lay My Trouble Down
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Lay My Trouble Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Lay My Trouble Down
Last played on
Whatever It Is You Do
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Whatever It Is You Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Whatever It Is You Do
Last played on
Don't Worry
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Don't Worry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Don't Worry
Last played on
Joanna
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Joanna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Joanna
Last played on
5 Years
Adam Holmes and The Embers
5 Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
5 Years
Nadine
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Nadine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Nadine
Can You Feel The Fire Inside
Adam Holmes and The Embers
Can You Feel The Fire Inside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Can You Feel The Fire Inside
5 Years (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
Adam Holmes and The Embers
5 Years (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
When Will I Be Free (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
Adam Holmes and The Embers
When Will I Be Free (The Quay Sessions, 18th Jan 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y5nc4.jpglink
Playlists featuring Adam Holmes and The Embers
