Aero Chord Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Vlastaras (born 8 November 1991), commonly known by his stage name Aero Chord, is a Greek electronic trap producer. He is mostly known for his songs within the trap genre, but has also delved into other music genres.
Aero Chord Tracks
Drop It
Incomplete (Muzzy)
BLVDE
Resistance
Wanchu Back
Break Them (feat. Anna Yvette)
Surface
Boundless
