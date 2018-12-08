Glen BuxtonAmerican guitarist. Born 10 November 1947. Died 19 October 1997
Glen Buxton
1947-11-10
Glen Buxton Biography (Wikipedia)
Glen Edward Buxton (November 10, 1947 – October 19, 1997) was an American musician and composer, lead guitarist for the original Alice Cooper group. In 2003, Rolling Stone ranked Buxton number 90 on its list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time. In 2011, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the original Alice Cooper group.
Glen Buxton Tracks
Under My Wheels
Under My Wheels
Under My Wheels
