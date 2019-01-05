The HeatwaveUK dancehall/bashment production crew. Formed 2003
The Heatwave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05x92bq.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8309dd0f-fc43-4b2a-8441-8b75c2f3c416
The Heatwave Tracks
Sort by
Always And Forever
The Heatwave
Always And Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Always And Forever
Last played on
Tun Ova (feat. Tippa Irie)
The Heatwave
Tun Ova (feat. Tippa Irie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Tun Ova (feat. Tippa Irie)
Last played on
Closer to me (Porier Remix) (feat. Red Fox)
The Heatwave
Closer to me (Porier Remix) (feat. Red Fox)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Closer to me (Porier Remix) (feat. Red Fox)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Closer To Me
The Heatwave
Closer To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0622xf6.jpglink
Closer To Me
Last played on
Closer To The Riddim
The Heatwave
Closer To The Riddim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Closer To The Riddim
Last played on
Closer To Me (Instrumental)
The Heatwave
Closer To Me (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Closer To Me (Instrumental)
Last played on
Walk Out Gyal (Aries & Kelvin 373 Remix)
The Heatwave
Walk Out Gyal (Aries & Kelvin 373 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Walk Out Gyal (Aries & Kelvin 373 Remix)
Last played on
Closer To Me
The Heatwave
Closer To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Closer To Me
Last played on
Walk Out Gyal (feat. Mr. Lexx & Keida)
The Heatwave
Walk Out Gyal (feat. Mr. Lexx & Keida)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Walk Out Gyal (feat. Mr. Lexx & Keida)
Last played on
Stopwatch
The Heatwave
Stopwatch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0502j9m.jpglink
Stopwatch
Performer
Last played on
London City (feat. Ding Dong)
The Heatwave
London City (feat. Ding Dong)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052137h.jpglink
London City (feat. Ding Dong)
Last played on
Stopwatch (Target Dub) (feat. K'More)
The Heatwave
Stopwatch (Target Dub) (feat. K'More)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
Stopwatch (Target Dub) (feat. K'More)
Last played on
London City (Instrumental) (feat. Ding Dong)
The Heatwave
London City (Instrumental) (feat. Ding Dong)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x92bq.jpglink
London City (Instrumental) (feat. Ding Dong)
Last played on
The Heatwave Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist