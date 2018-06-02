XYLØFormed January 2015
XYLØ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04bwzy8.jpg
2015-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8306a3d9-35f5-4d78-85cf-7b0f7b9873a9
XYLØ Biography (Wikipedia)
XYLO (stylised as XYLØ) is an American alternative pop duo consisting of lead vocalist and songwriter Paige Duddy and songwriter and musician Chase Duddy. They were best known for their debut single, "America", which was self-released through NoiseTrade in February 2015. A year later, this single became the lead single of their debut EP America. As of 2017, Paige Duddy has gone solo under XYLO.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
XYLØ Tracks
Sort by
Heaven Only Knows
XYLØ
Heaven Only Knows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzy8.jpglink
Heaven Only Knows
Last played on
Setting Fires (feat. XYLØ)
The Chainsmokers
Setting Fires (feat. XYLØ)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g01ls.jpglink
Setting Fires (feat. XYLØ)
Last played on
Setting Fires (Benzi VIP Edit)
The Chainsmokers
Setting Fires (Benzi VIP Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06j3t6l.jpglink
Setting Fires (Benzi VIP Edit)
Last played on
The Devil In The Deep Blue Sea (Laxx Remix)
XYLØ
The Devil In The Deep Blue Sea (Laxx Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzy8.jpglink
The Devil In The Deep Blue Sea (Laxx Remix)
Last played on
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea (LAXX Remix)
XYLØ
Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea (LAXX Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzy8.jpglink
Afterlife
XYLØ
Afterlife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwzy8.jpglink
Afterlife
Last played on
Back to artist