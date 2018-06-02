XYLO (stylised as XYLØ) is an American alternative pop duo consisting of lead vocalist and songwriter Paige Duddy and songwriter and musician Chase Duddy. They were best known for their debut single, "America", which was self-released through NoiseTrade in February 2015. A year later, this single became the lead single of their debut EP America. As of 2017, Paige Duddy has gone solo under XYLO.