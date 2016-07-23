Dale EvansBorn 31 October 1912. Died 7 February 2001
1912-10-31
Dale Evans Rogers (born Lucille Wood Smith; October 31, 1912 – February 7, 2001) was an American actress, singer, and songwriter. She was the third wife of singing cowboy Roy Rogers.
Happy Trails
Roy Rogers
Happy Trails
Happy Trails
