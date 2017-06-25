Arthur Arturovich Eisen (Russian: Артур Артурович Эйзен), (8 June 1927, in Moscow – 26 February 2008, in Moscow), was a bass-baritone soloist. Eisen was a soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre, Honoured Artist of Russia (1956), Order of the Red Banner of Labour (1971), People's Artist of the USSR (1976), Order of Friendship of Peoples (1988). He was born into a family of Latvian revolutionaries, and his family was also musical; his father was a violinist. After leaving school in 1944 he joined the Shchukin Theatre School at the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theatre. He studied with future stars, and his singing teacher had been famous in the past: N.Popovoy-Narutovich. He left college in 1948 and joined a youth literary reading group. On a performing tour in the Ukraine he sang, making their tour a hit. Back in Moscow he spent a year at Gnessin State Musical College. He then attended Moscow Conservatory and in 1955, a year before graduating, he won the gold medal at the World Festival of Youth and Students in Warsaw.