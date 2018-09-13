Johnny WinterAmerican blues/rock musician. Born 23 February 1944. Died 16 July 2014
Johnny Winter
1944-02-23
Johnny Winter Biography (Wikipedia)
John Dawson Winter III (February 23, 1944 – July 16, 2014), known as Johnny Winter, was an American musician, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. Best known for his high-energy blues-rock albums and live performances in the late 1960s and 1970s, Winter also produced three Grammy Award-winning albums for blues singer and guitarist Muddy Waters. After his time with Waters, Winter recorded several Grammy-nominated blues albums. In 1988, he was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame and in 2003, he was ranked 63rd in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".
Johnny Winter Tracks
Johnny B. Goode (Album Version)
Johnny Winter
Johnny B. Goode (Album Version)
Johnny B. Goode (Album Version)
Highway 61 Revisited
Johnny Winter
Highway 61 Revisited
Highway 61 Revisited
Mojo Boogie
Johnny Winter
Mojo Boogie
Mojo Boogie
Jack Daniels Kinbd Of Day
Johnny Winter
Jack Daniels Kinbd Of Day
Jack Daniels Kinbd Of Day
Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo
Johnny Winter
Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo
Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo
Can't Be Satisfied (Live)
Muddy Waters
Can't Be Satisfied (Live)
Can't Be Satisfied (Live)
Gangster
Johnny Winter
Gangster
Gangster
Johnny B. Goode
Johnny Winter
Johnny B. Goode
Johnny B. Goode
Hustle Down In Texas
Johnny Winter
Hustle Down In Texas
Hustle Down In Texas
Walkin' Through The Park
Johnny Winter
Walkin' Through The Park
Walkin' Through The Park
The Good Love
Johnny Winter
The Good Love
The Good Love
She Likes To Boogie Real Low
Johnny Winter
She Likes To Boogie Real Low
She Likes To Boogie Real Low
Lights Out
Johnny Winter
Lights Out
Lights Out
Mean Town Blues
Johnny Winter
Mean Town Blues
Mean Town Blues
I'm Yours & I'm Hers
Johnny Winter
I'm Yours & I'm Hers
I'm Yours & I'm Hers
If You Got a Good Woman
Johnny Winter
If You Got a Good Woman
If You Got a Good Woman
I'm Ready
Bob Margolin
I'm Ready
I'm Ready
Talk Is Cheap
Johnny Winter
Talk Is Cheap
Talk Is Cheap
Unchain My Heart
Johnny Winter
Unchain My Heart
Unchain My Heart
Gangster Of Love
Johnny Winter
Gangster Of Love
Gangster Of Love
Can't Hold Out (Talk To Me Baby) (feat. Ben Harper)
Johnny Winter
Can't Hold Out (Talk To Me Baby) (feat. Ben Harper)
Can't Hold Out (Talk To Me Baby) (feat. Ben Harper)
Cheap Tequila
Johnny Winter
Cheap Tequila
Cheap Tequila
Goin' Down Slow
Johnny Winter
Goin' Down Slow
Goin' Down Slow
T-Bone Shuffle
Johnny Winter
T-Bone Shuffle
T-Bone Shuffle
Blue Mood
Johnny Winter
Blue Mood
Blue Mood
Georgianna
Johnny Winter
Georgianna
Georgianna
I'm Not Sure
Johnny Winter
I'm Not Sure
I'm Not Sure
Dallas
Johnny Winter
Dallas
Dallas
The Crawl
Johnny Winter
The Crawl
The Crawl
I Got Love If You Want It
Johnny Winter
I Got Love If You Want It
Ain't That A Kindness
Johnny Winter
Ain't That A Kindness
Ain't That A Kindness
Please Come Home For Christmas
Johnny Winter
Please Come Home For Christmas
Please Come Home For Christmas
