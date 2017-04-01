Buddy JewellBorn 2 April 1961
Buddy Jewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82fd64c3-2f95-4dfa-a6cc-a75005005c55
Buddy Jewell Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddy Jewell Jr. (born April 2, 1961) is an American country music singer who was the first winner on the USA Network talent show Nashville Star. Signed to Columbia Records in 2003, Jewell made his debut on the American country music scene with the release of his self-titled album, which produced the singles "Help Pour Out the Rain (Lacey's Song)" and "Sweet Southern Comfort". Another album, Times Like These, followed in 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buddy Jewell Tracks
Sort by
Just Enough To Get to Memphis
Buddy Jewell
Just Enough To Get to Memphis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smokey Mountain Memories
Buddy Jewell
Smokey Mountain Memories
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smokey Mountain Memories
Last played on
Behind Closed Doors
Buddy Jewell
Behind Closed Doors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Behind Closed Doors
Last played on
Need a Little Country
Buddy Jewell
Need a Little Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need a Little Country
Last played on
Dyess Arkansas
Buddy Jewell
Dyess Arkansas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dyess Arkansas
Last played on
Glad I'm Gone
Buddy Jewell
Glad I'm Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glad I'm Gone
Last played on
Help Pour Out The Rain
Buddy Jewell
Help Pour Out The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Help Pour Out The Rain
Last played on
Abilene On Her Mind
Buddy Jewell
Abilene On Her Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abilene On Her Mind
Last played on
Help Pour Out the Rain (Lacey's Song)
Buddy Jewell
Help Pour Out the Rain (Lacey's Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Help Pour Out the Rain (Lacey's Song)
Last played on
I'd Run
Buddy Jewell
I'd Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Run
Last played on
Somebody Who Would Die For You
Buddy Jewell
Somebody Who Would Die For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Who Would Die For You
Last played on
Jesus, Elvis & Me
Buddy Jewell
Jesus, Elvis & Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus, Elvis & Me
Last played on
Buddy Jewell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist