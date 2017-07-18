Albert PratzBorn 13 May 1914. Died 28 March 1995
Albert Pratz
1914-05-13
Albert Pratz Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Pratz (13 May 1914 – 28 March 1995) was a Canadian violinist, conductor, composer, and music educator. He was awarded the Canadian Centennial Medal in 1967. His compositional output was modest and consists of only instrumental works. Some of his compositions, such as Melanie Waltz (1956) and A Tango (1957), were recorded by the CBC Symphony Orchestra; of which he was concertmaster from 1953-1961. He worked in the same capacity for the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra from 1966–1969 and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra from 1970-1979. He was also active as a teacher, both privately and at a number of universities, and made recordings as both a violinist and conductor.
Albert Pratz Tracks
The Winter Fairy
Sergei Prokofiev
The Winter Fairy
The Winter Fairy
Music Arranger
