Mike HurstMusician and record producer from London, England. Born 19 September 1941
Mike Hurst (born Michael John Longhurst Pickworth, 19 September 1942) is an English musician and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
