Richmal CromptonAuthor. Born 15 November 1890. Died 11 January 1969
Richmal Crompton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1890-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82fb48c5-eebe-4637-8181-97c529d50036
Richmal Crompton Biography (Wikipedia)
Richmal Crompton Lamburn (15 November 1890 – 11 January 1969) was a popular English writer, best known for her Just William series of books, humorous short stories, and to a lesser extent adult fiction books.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richmal Crompton Tracks
Sort by
Richmal Crompton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist