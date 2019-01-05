Angie Stone (born Angela Laverne Brown; December 18, 1961) is an American recording artist, producer, and actress. She rose to fame in the late 1970s as member of the hip hop trio The Sequence. Soon after, Stone began working with futuristic rap group Mantronix and singer Lenny Kravitz. In the early 1990s, she became a member of the R&B trio Vertical Hold.

In 1999, Stone released her solo debut album Black Diamond on Arista Records, which was certified gold and spawned the R&B single “No More Rain (In This Cloud)”. After the transition to J Records, she released another gold selling album, 2001's Mahogany Soul, which included "Wish I Didn't Miss You", Stone's most successful single. She has since released five albums: Stone Love (2004), The Art of Love & War (2007), Unexpected (2010), Rich Girl (2012), and Dream (2015). Stone has appeared on television shows such as VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club and TV One's R&B Divas, and starred in movies such as The Fighting Temptations, Pastor Brown and School Gyrls.