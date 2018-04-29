Deven VarmaBorn 23 October 1930. Died 2 December 2014
Deven Verma (23 October 1937 – 2 December 2014) was an Indian film and television actor, particularly known for his comic roles, with Bollywood directors like Basu Chatterji, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Gulzar. He has also produced and directed films, including Besharam. He has won Filmfare Best Comedian Award for Chori Mera Kaam, Chor Ke Ghar Chor and Angoor, the latter being directed by Gulzar and still considered one of Bollywood's best comedies.
