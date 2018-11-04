Rupert GoughBorn 1971
Rupert Gough
1971
Rupert Gough Tracks
O Jesus. I Have Promised
Wells Cathedral Choir
O Jesus. I Have Promised
O Jesus. I Have Promised
Last played on
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (4 Anthems)
Herbert Howells
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (4 Anthems)
O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem (4 Anthems)
Last played on
Jubilate Deo omnis terra
Peter Philips
Jubilate Deo omnis terra
Jubilate Deo omnis terra
Last played on
Come Down O Love Divine
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Come Down O Love Divine
Come Down O Love Divine
Choir
Last played on
O Sacrum Convivium
Gabriel Jackson
O Sacrum Convivium
O Sacrum Convivium
Choir
Last played on
Light of my Soul
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Light of my Soul
Light of my Soul
Choir
Last played on
Lay a garland on her hearse
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Lay a garland on her hearse
Lay a garland on her hearse
Choir
Last played on
Cecilia virgo
James MacMillan
Cecilia virgo
Cecilia virgo
Last played on
A Hymn for St. Cecilia
Choir of Royal Holloway, Rupert Gough & Howells
A Hymn for St. Cecilia
A Hymn for St. Cecilia
Performer
Composer
Last played on
Christus factus est
Anton Bruckner
Christus factus est
Christus factus est
Last played on
Time is endless
Vytautas Miškinis
Time is endless
Time is endless
Performer
Last played on
Jingle Bells
Ben Parry
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
Choir
Gabriel's Message
Stephen Paulus
Gabriel's Message
Gabriel's Message
Psalm of Invocation from Vigilia
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Psalm of Invocation from Vigilia
Psalm of Invocation from Vigilia
Ensemble
There is Sweet Music (4 Choral Songs Op 53)
Edward Elgar
There is Sweet Music (4 Choral Songs Op 53)
There is Sweet Music (4 Choral Songs Op 53)
Choir
Last played on
The Last Invocation
René Clausen
The Last Invocation
The Last Invocation
Choir
Last played on
La Musique
Gabriel Jackson, Felicity Lott, Rupert Gough & Royal Holloway Choir
La Musique
La Musique
Composer
Last played on
Silence and Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silence and Music
Silence and Music
Choir
Last played on
Cecilia virgo
James MacMillan, Choir of Royal Holloway & Rupert Gough
Cecilia virgo
Cecilia virgo
Composer
Choir
May Jesus now be praised, from Kreek’s Notebook
Tõnu Kõrvits
May Jesus now be praised, from Kreek’s Notebook
May Jesus now be praised, from Kreek’s Notebook
Choir
Gaudens gaudebo
Peter Philips
Gaudens gaudebo
Gaudens gaudebo
Choir
Hymn to St Cecilia
Herbert Howells
Hymn to St Cecilia
Hymn to St Cecilia
Last played on
Nunc dimittis (Collegium Regale)
Rupert Gough
Nunc dimittis (Collegium Regale)
Nunc dimittis (Collegium Regale)
Last played on
A Song from St Cecilia's Day
Rupert Gough
A Song from St Cecilia's Day
A Song from St Cecilia's Day
Performer
Last played on
Sing Mortals!
Arthur Bliss
Sing Mortals!
Sing Mortals!
Choir
Last played on
Cecilia Virgo for chorus
James MacMillan, Choir of Royal Holloway & Rupert Gough
Cecilia Virgo for chorus
Cecilia Virgo for chorus
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Regina caeli laetare
Peter Philips
Regina caeli laetare
Regina caeli laetare
Choir
Last played on
Ave Maria II
Choir of Royal Holloway, Vytautas Miškinis & Rupert Gough
Ave Maria II
Ave Maria II
Performer
Last played on
O magnum mysterium
Choir of Royal Holloway, Vytautas Miškinis & Rupert Gough
O magnum mysterium
O magnum mysterium
Performer
Last played on
Kreeks Notebook
Kõrvits
Kreeks Notebook
Kreeks Notebook
Composer
Last played on
In memoriam
Rupert Gough
In memoriam
In memoriam
Performer
Last played on
Lugums naktij / Prayer To The Night
The Choir of Royal Holloway University, London, Artūrs Maskats & Rupert Gough
Lugums naktij / Prayer To The Night
Lugums naktij / Prayer To The Night
Performer
Last played on
Lacrimosa
Rupert Gough
Lacrimosa
Lacrimosa
Performer
Last played on
