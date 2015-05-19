Michael and the Messengers were an attempt to take advantage of the popularity of the group "The Messengers". Originally formed in Minnesota as a high school band, they were re-formed in Milwaukee at Marquette University by the original bass player, Greg Jeresek. The Messengers had regional hits on USA Records, and mild national success on Motown's Rare Earth label.

The Messengers started out in Winona, Minnesota in 1962 as a high school band consisting of: Greg Jeresek (aka Greg Jennings) bass, guitarists Greg Bambenek and Roy Berger, keyboardist Chip Andrews, and drummer Jim Murray.

In Milwaukee, 1965, The band consisted of Peter Barnes-lead guitar, Greg Jeresek-bass guitar, Jesse Roe-organ, Jeff Taylor-lead vocals, and Augie Jurishica-drums. This group released a cover of "In the Midnight Hour", and, shortly after, signed with Motown Records. They then moved to Detroit. They had a few releases with Motown that broke into the 'hot 100' nationally and toured with the Supremes.