The DickiesFormed 1977
The Dickies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04psn1r.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82eeb914-c61b-4477-81c2-a0bf8604f2de
The Dickies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dickies are an American punk rock band formed in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles in 1977. The band has consistently made use of catchy melodies, deep harmonies, and a humorous, comical style that has been called "pop-punk" or "bubble-gum punk".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dickies Tracks
Sort by
Silent Night
The Dickies
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Silent Night
Last played on
Banana Splits
The Dickies
Banana Splits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Banana Splits
Last played on
Sounds Of Silence
The Dickies
Sounds Of Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Sounds Of Silence
Last played on
Banana Splits (The Tra La La Song)
The Dickies
Banana Splits (The Tra La La Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Banana Splits (The Tra La La Song)
Last played on
I'm Ok You're OK
The Dickies
I'm Ok You're OK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
I'm Ok You're OK
Last played on
The Tra-La-La Song
The Dickies
The Tra-La-La Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
The Tra-La-La Song
Last played on
Eve Of Destruction
The Dickies
Eve Of Destruction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Eve Of Destruction
Last played on
Nights In White Satin
The Dickies
Nights In White Satin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Nights In White Satin
Last played on
You Drive Me Ape (You Big Gorilla)
The Dickies
You Drive Me Ape (You Big Gorilla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Banana Split (themetune)
The Dickies
Banana Split (themetune)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Banana Split (themetune)
Last played on
Gigantor
The Dickies
Gigantor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Gigantor
Last played on
The Banana Splits Theme
The Dickies
The Banana Splits Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
The Banana Splits Theme
Last played on
Fan Mail
The Dickies
Fan Mail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04psn1r.jpglink
Fan Mail
Last played on
The Dickies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
David Vanian: "Sid Vicious didn't turn up... so I got the job."
-
David Vanian in conversation
-
The Rezillos - Top Of The Pops/ My Baby Does Good Sculptures/ Can't Stand My Baby
-
The Rezillos - (Take Me To) The Groovy Room
-
The Rezillos - Christmas in Jail
-
David Vanian
-
The Damned join Steve at SXSW
-
Captain Sensible in conversation with Johnnie Walker
-
Machine Gun Etiquette - Classic Album of the Day
-
Jake Burns speaks to Stuart Maconie
Back to artist