Gareth WaltersBorn 27 December 1928. Died 31 May 2012
1928-12-27
Gareth Walters (27 December 1928 – 31 May 2012) was a British composer, teacher and producer.
Primavera
Little Suite 3rd Movt
Divertimento for Strings (1960)
'Gwent Suite': iv. Con Brio
Gwent Suite (1st mvt)
Gwent Suite (3rd mvt)
