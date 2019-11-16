Power QuestFormed March 2001
Power Quest are a power metal band based in the United Kingdom, the line-up consists of keyboardist Steve Williams, drummer Rich Smith, vocalist Ashley Edison, guitarists Andy Kopczyk and Glyn Williams, and bassist Bradley Edison.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Power Quest, Absolva
The Garage, London, UK
