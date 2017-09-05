Nelea Ciobanu-Mărgineanu (born 28 October 1974), known professionally as Nelly Ciobanu is a Moldovan singer. Ciobanu graduated from music college of the city of Tiraspol and later made her debut on stage in 1993, with her brother as part of duo "Master Dinamit". She represented Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 with the song "Hora din Moldova", placing 14th.