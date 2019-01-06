Chase & Status are an English electronic music duo composed of Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status). In addition, MC Rage and Andy Gangadeen also make up the live band. The duo are from London, and formed in 2003 after meeting at university in Manchester. The duo have since released four studio albums as well as collaborating with major artists such as Plan B, CeeLo Green, Rihanna, Example, Dave Ball, and Tinie Tempah. They run the independent record label MTA Records.