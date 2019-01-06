Chase & Status
2003
Chase & Status Biography (Wikipedia)
Chase & Status are an English electronic music duo composed of Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status). In addition, MC Rage and Andy Gangadeen also make up the live band. The duo are from London, and formed in 2003 after meeting at university in Manchester. The duo have since released four studio albums as well as collaborating with major artists such as Plan B, CeeLo Green, Rihanna, Example, Dave Ball, and Tinie Tempah. They run the independent record label MTA Records.
Chase & Status Performances & Interviews
Chase & Status - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/a24d2m
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-10T13:12:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00vvjxp.jpg
10
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/aq45q9
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T13:12:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wlp3m.jpg
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/a823v2
Reading
2015-08-29T13:12:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0304ncl.jpg
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep58q9/acts/a5xq2m
Bournemouth
2013-10-07T13:12:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jcdhf.jpg
7
Oct
2013
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
Bournemouth
Zane Lowe Sessions: Chase & Status
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg3v4f
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-09-24T13:12:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01hfp77.jpg
24
Sep
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: Chase & Status
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
