Attack Attack!US band. Formed 2007. Disbanded 2013
Attack Attack!
2007
Attack Attack! Biography (Wikipedia)
Attack Attack! was an American metalcore band from Westerville, Ohio, United States, formed in 2007 originally as Ambiance, later changing their name. Attack Attack!'s first release, an independent EP titled If Guns Are Outlawed, Can We Use Swords?, was released in 2007, which led to the signing of the band to Rise Records the same year. They released three full-length albums, Someday Came Suddenly, a self-titled album, and This Means War all through Rise Records. The band left Rise Records in 2012 and disbanded a year later after a farewell tour.
Attack Attack! Tracks
The Motivataion
Smokahontas
We're Not the Enemy
No Excuses
The People's Elbow
