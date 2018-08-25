Michael Copley
Michael Copley Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Copley is a British virtuoso flautist and recorder player. He is a professional musician who, as well as playing the recorder and flute, is an exponent of other traditional, early and folk woodwind instruments, most notably the ocarina, an Anglo-Italian development of the ceramic vessel flute.
Michael Copley Tracks
Bonny at morn
Michael Tippett
Last played on
Nobody knows (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Ensemble
Last played on
Victoria rules an autumn land (Crown of the Year)
Michael Tippett
Ensemble
Last played on
Bonny at morn
Trad.
Last played on
L'Enfant Sauvage (1970) - Concerto for soprano recorder in C RV 443 - ii) Largo
Antonio Vivaldi
Last played on
Brandenburg Concerto No 2 in F major, BWV 1047
Michael Copley
Last played on
Can Can
Michael Copley
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1980: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-09T13:14:38
9
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
