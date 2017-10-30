Section 25Formed 1977
Section 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05gl3lw.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82e26f64-813d-4b22-a442-44d182f7f9eb
Section 25 Biography (Wikipedia)
Section 25 are an English post-punk and electronic band, best known for the single "Looking From A Hilltop", with two different music videos, and their association with iconic Manchester record label Factory Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Section 25 Tracks
Sort by
One True Path (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1981)
Section 25
One True Path (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Hit (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1981)
Section 25
Hit (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Hit (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1981)
Last played on
Looking From A Hilltop
Section 25
Looking From A Hilltop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Looking From A Hilltop
Last played on
Hit
Section 25
Hit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Hit
Last played on
Babies In The Bardo (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1981)
Section 25
Babies In The Bardo (Radio 1 Session, 13 Jan 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Always Now
Section 25
Always Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Always Now
Last played on
Colour, Movement, Sex & Violence
Section 25
Colour, Movement, Sex & Violence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Colour, Movement, Sex & Violence
Last played on
Hit - BBC Session 13/01/1981
Section 25
Hit - BBC Session 13/01/1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Hit - BBC Session 13/01/1981
Last played on
c.p.
Section 25
c.p.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl3lw.jpglink
Section 25 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist