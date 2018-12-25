Martin LattkeTenor. Born 29 May 1981
Martin Lattke
1981-05-29
Martin Lattke Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Lattke (born 29 May 1981) is a German tenor, performing as a soloist and former member of the ensemble amarcord.
Jauchzet, frohlocket! (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 11 BWV.11 (Lobet Gott in seinen Reichen) (Ascension oratorio)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 43 BWV.43 (Gott fahret auf mit Jauchzen)
Johann Sebastian Bach
