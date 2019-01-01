Richard WhiteUS actor, opera singer and voice actor. Born 4 August 1953
Richard White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82e10a90-fe21-4b49-85fd-5c5849d0c1da
Richard White Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard White is an American actor and opera singer best known for voicing the character of Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and in the TV series House of Mouse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard White Tracks
Sort by
Magnificat In G
Richard White
Magnificat In G
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat In G
Last played on
Richard White Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist