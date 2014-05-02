Lucienne DelyleBorn 16 April 1913. Died 10 April 1962
Lucienne Delyle
1913-04-16
Lucienne Delyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucienne Delyle (16 April 1917 – 10 April 1962) was a French singer.
After the very famous song Mon amant de Saint-Jean (my lover from Saint-Jean), in 1942, Lucienne Delyle became the most popular French female singer of the 1950s.
Lucienne Delyle Tracks
Judas
Lucienne Delyle
Judas
Judas
Last played on
Le Rififi
Lucienne Delyle
Le Rififi
Le Rififi
Last played on
