Whitey MitchellBorn 17 January 1932. Died 22 November 2009
Whitey Mitchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82dcb355-9834-497e-9c7d-4903b95bb77e
Whitey Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon "Whitey" Mitchell (February 22, 1932 – January 16, 2009) was an American jazz bassist and television writer/producer. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Whitey Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
Tea For Two
Anita O’Day
Tea For Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cvpc.jpglink
Tea For Two
Last played on
Back to artist