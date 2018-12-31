Louisa JohnsonBritish singer, X Factor UK winner. Born 11 January 1998
1998-01-11
Louisa Johnson (born 11 January 1998), known professionally as Louisa, is an English singer-songwriter. In 2015, she was crowned as the winner of the twelfth series of The X Factor UK; becoming the programme's youngest winner at the age of 17.
2015 winner Louisa Johnson talks X Factor
Louisa Johnson drops in to say hello!
2015 winner Louisa Johnson talks X Factor
Louisa Johnson Tracks
Tears
Clean Bandit
Tears
Tears
Last played on
Tears (feat. Louisa Johnson)
Clean Bandit
Tears (feat. Louisa Johnson)
Tears (feat. Louisa Johnson)
Last played on
So Good
Louisa Johnson
So Good
So Good
Last played on
Between You And Me (feat. Louisa Johnson)
One Bit
Between You And Me (feat. Louisa Johnson)
Between You And Me (feat. Louisa Johnson)
Last played on
Unpredictable
Olly Murs
Unpredictable
Unpredictable
Last played on
