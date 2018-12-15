Axel Boman
Axel Boman Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Boman is a Swedish house music DJ and producer born in Stockholm.
Boman made a breakthrough with his EP Holy Love on Pampa Records in 2010 where the song "Purple Drank" became a hit in the house music scene, since then he has been touring extensively and made remixes for artists like John Talabot and Harald Bjork. He is also a part of the label Studio Barnhus. Bomans music has been described as "raw, playful and drenched in oceans of soul". Boman graduated from Valand School of Fine Arts in 2010. Boman also released his debut album Family Vacation, heavily inspired by his German cousin Julius Drescher.
No Way I Know I Feel (Axel Boman Remix)
Agaric
Nokturn (Grand Finale)
Axel Boman
Abba
Axel Boman
Nokturn
Axel Boman
Purple Drank
Axel Boman
Forgot About You (Piano Version)
Axel Boman
Barcelona
Axel Boman
Casa (Axel Boman Dub Mix)
Dinky
The Ghosts Hood (feat. John Talabot & Axel Boman)
Talaboman
Soak (Axel Boman Dubb) (feat. Danny Linton)
James Hadfield
The Clown (Axel Boman Remix) (feat. Pedestrian)
Maribou State
Just Imagining
Axel Boman
Hello
Axel Boman
Fantastic Piano
Axel Boman
Moon Dancer
Axel Boman
Chain
Landslide
LoveApparel (Axel Bowman Remix)
Lorenzo Dada
The Clown (Axel Bowman Remix) (feat. Pedestrian)
Maribou State
Azteca
Axel Boman
1979
Axel Boman
Television People
Axel Boman
