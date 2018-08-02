TéadaFormed January 2001
Téada
2001-01
Téada Biography (Wikipedia)
Téada, an Irish band, plays traditional music. Téada is Gaelic for "strings". The five members of the band are fiddle player Oisín Mac Diarmada, button accordion player Paul Finn, Damien Stenson performs on flutes and various whistles, Seán Mc Elwain switches between the bouzouki and guitar and bodhrán player Tristan Rosenstock.
In 2001, through an appearance on the Irish television series, Flosc, Téada first came to national attention. When their eponymous debut album Téada was released, The Irish Times lauded the band for "keeping the traditional flag flying at full mast," and Scotland's Edinburgh Evening News wrote, "If there is a better new band on the Emerald Isle, they must be very, very good."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Téada Tracks
Jamesy Gannon's / McDermott's / Over The Moor To Peggy
Téada
Jamesy Gannon's / McDermott's / Over The Moor To Peggy
Tom Cawley's/Ta An Coilleach Ag Fogairt An Lae/Rowsome's/Clancy's
Téada
Tom Cawley's/Ta An Coilleach Ag Fogairt An Lae/Rowsome's/Clancy's
James Murray's / Porthole Of The Kelp / The Watchmaker / The Spinning Wheel
Téada
James Murray's / Porthole Of The Kelp / The Watchmaker / The Spinning Wheel
Ril Liotroma, The Green Cockade, The Mourne Mountains
Téada
Ril Liotroma, The Green Cockade, The Mourne Mountains
Stepping Stones/An t-Seanbhean Bhoct
Téada
Stepping Stones/An t-Seanbhean Bhoct
Stepping Stones/An t-Seanbhean Bhoct
Pe in Eirinn I
Téada
Pe in Eirinn I
Pe in Eirinn I
Jigs/The Bird's Call
Téada
Jigs/The Bird's Call
Jigs/The Bird's Call
Planxty Crilly Micho Russell's Mickey Callaghan's
Téada
Planxty Crilly Micho Russell's Mickey Callaghan's
Reels - Teresa Halpin's/Rathlin Island/Michael Hynes
Téada
Reels - Teresa Halpin's/Rathlin Island/Michael Hynes
Planxty Crilly
Téada
Planxty Crilly
Planxty Crilly
Sarahs Delight/Paddy Seán Nancys/The Ireland We Knew /The Ewe Reel
Téada
Sarahs Delight/Paddy Seán Nancys/The Ireland We Knew /The Ewe Reel
Saddle Tramp
Téada
Saddle Tramp
Saddle Tramp
An Spailpin Fanach
Téada
An Spailpin Fanach
An Spailpin Fanach
Reels
Téada
Reels
Reels
Dinny O'Brien's, The Sweetheart Reel, Paddy Kenny's
Téada
Dinny O'Brien's, The Sweetheart Reel, Paddy Kenny's
The Poitin March, Devlin's, Basket of Oysters, Crotty's Glory
Téada
The Poitin March, Devlin's, Basket of Oysters, Crotty's Glory
The League, Peter Horan's, The Flannel Jacket
Téada
The League, Peter Horan's, The Flannel Jacket
The Russians are Coming, The Miller's Daughter, The Boston Sligo Reel
Téada
The Russians are Coming, The Miller's Daughter, The Boston Sligo Reel
Crock Of Gold/Johnny's Gone To France/The Taoilors Thimble
Téada
Crock Of Gold/Johnny's Gone To France/The Taoilors Thimble
League Reel
Téada
League Reel
League Reel
Gan Ainm, Stormy Night, Paddy Cronin's
Téada
Gan Ainm, Stormy Night, Paddy Cronin's
Bog of Allen, Eanach Dhuin, Bill the Weaver
Téada
Bog of Allen, Eanach Dhuin, Bill the Weaver
