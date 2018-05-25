Alex Cornish is a Scottish Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter. He was educated at The Harvey Grammar School, Folkestone.

His debut album, Until the Traffic Stops, was released in 2008 on Bellevue Records and was co-produced by Stuart Wilson. Later in 2008, the album was remixed with much of it re-recorded, this time with Cornish working on his own. The album re-released at the end of April 2009. Cornish wrote, sang and performed all the tracks on the album, in his home studio in Edinburgh. with Simon Berriman (drums) and Bevis Hungate (piano) contributing. They also form part of Cornish's live band. Cornish has been played on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC 6 Music and XFM Scotland. He was the Sunday Times' 'hottest download of the week'. One of his tracks, "I'm on the Right Side" was used as the play out track to the film Solstice. Cornish spent 2009 touring and supported Alison Moyet throughout November and December 2009. His second album Call Back was released on 27 September 2010. The album was recorded in Cornish's home studio and also at Watercolour Studios in the Highlands of Scotland. In May 2010 he performed in session for BBC Radio 2 alongside Ellie Goulding. The cover version of "Brothers in Arms" performed in that session was included on the Saturday Sessions CD which was released on Sony in October 2010. In 2010, Cornish toured through various Cafe Neros in the UK sponsored by the Nokia Music Store. He also supported Amy Macdonald. Cornish has also supported, amongst others, Tom McRae, and Starsailor. Cornish's third album No Shore was released in June 2011, described by The Sunday Times as 'a beautiful album'. In 2013 Cornish toured all over the UK with Mercury Music Prize nominated Kathryn Williams. He also played piano in Williams' band. In 2014 Cornish toured the UK with his own band and also supported Alison Moyet on various dates including The Royal Albert Hall in London. Cornish's 4th album 'Beyond the Serenade' was released in May 2015. In...