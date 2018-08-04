Boogie Box High was a musical project headed by Andros Georgiou in the late 1980s that featured a range of collaborators, including Georgiou's second cousin George Michael, guitarist Nick Heyward (of Haircut One Hundred), keyboardist Mick Talbot (of The Style Council), guitarist–songwriter David Austin, bassist Deon Estus, and others.

Released in 1987 in the United Kingdom, Boogie Box High's first single was "Jive Talkin'".