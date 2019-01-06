Dee ClarkBorn 7 November 1938. Died 7 December 1990
Dee Clark (November 7, 1938 – December 7, 1990) was an American soul singer best known for a string of R&B and pop hits in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including the song "Raindrops," which became a million-seller in the United States in 1961.
Ride A Wild Horse
Ride A Wild Horse
That's My Girl
That's My Girl
Your Friends
Your Friends
Raindrops
Raindrops
Dance on little girl
Dance on little girl
Hey Little Girl (You're Gonna Be Sorry)
Walk Away From Me
Walk Away From Me
Oh Little Girl
Oh Little Girl
Come To California
Come To California
What'd I Say
What'd I Say
Baby What You Want Me To Do
Baby What You Want Me To Do
Kangaroo Hop
Kangaroo Hop
Little Red Riding Hood
Little Red Riding Hood
In My Apartment
In My Apartment
Crossfire Time
Crossfire Time
