Fritz BuschBorn 13 March 1890. Died 14 September 1951
1890-03-13
Fritz Busch Biography (Wikipedia)
Fritz Busch (13 March 1890 – 14 September 1951) was a German conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
'Venite, inginocchiatevi' (Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
'Venite, inginocchiatevi' (Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 2)
'Venite, inginocchiatevi' (Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 2)
Le Nozze di Figaro K. 492 (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro K. 492 (Overture)
Le Nozze di Figaro K. 492 (Overture)
Cosi fan tutte; 'Dove son? Son partiti ... Soave sia il vento'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi fan tutte; 'Dove son? Son partiti ... Soave sia il vento'
Cosi fan tutte; 'Dove son? Son partiti ... Soave sia il vento'
Zeffiretti lusinghieri (from Idomeneo) (feat. Glyndebourne Festival Orchestra, Sena Jurinac & Fritz Busch)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Zeffiretti lusinghieri (from Idomeneo) (feat. Glyndebourne Festival Orchestra, Sena Jurinac & Fritz Busch)
Zeffiretti lusinghieri (from Idomeneo) (feat. Glyndebourne Festival Orchestra, Sena Jurinac & Fritz Busch)
