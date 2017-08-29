Doctors of MadnessFormed 1973. Disbanded October 1978
Doctors of Madness
1973
Doctors of Madness Biography (Wikipedia)
Doctors of Madness were a British protopunk art rock band active as a recording and touring band from 1975 until late 1978. They found cult level acclaim and recognition, but had little commercial success. Later they became cited[citation needed] as a pivotal influence on the early British punk rock movement.
Doctors of Madness Tracks
B Movie Bedtime
Doctors of Madness
B Movie Bedtime
B Movie Bedtime
Last played on
Waiting
Doctors of Madness
Waiting
Waiting
Last played on
